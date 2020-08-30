Chainless bicycles being manufactured

TIRUCHI

A Tiruchi-based engineering industry has ventured into manufacturing chainless bicycles, which, it claims, are more durable and efficient than conventional chain-driven bicycles.

The chainless bicycles, with propeller shaft drive system, come in single-speed and three-speed geared variants and are available in four different frame sizes, including one designed for women.

The company, Ceeyes Engineering Industries Private Limited, which manufactures camshafts for Defence and Railways, says its STEED bicycle is a lifestyle product meant for commuting and it is much easier to operate and maintain than conventional cycles.

The chainless bicycles are made of aluminium alloy frame and the propeller shaft drive system with spiral bevel gears is made of chrome moly alloy. Some of the components and accessories, especially for premium models, are imported. The price of the models range from ₹25,000 to ₹ 52,000, approximately.

“The propeller shaft drive gives more resilience and durability than the chain drive. The chainless drive system provides smooth, quiet and efficient transfer of torque from the pedals to rear wheel. Problems such as chain slips or chain cuts are averted and the chainless cycles offer better safety,” a company representative said.

The geared variant has internal gear hubs and comes with a twist shifter on the handle bar, using which the cyclist can change gears smoothly just as in a scooter.

The company claims that the life of the propeller shaft drive system is more than 15000 km and requires very little maintenance. On the other hand, the life of chain and sprockets in conventional cycles is around 3000 km and require frequent maintenance. The company offers 10 years warranty for the propeller shaft and five years warranty for the frame, he said.

The product, after extensive research and development, was rolled out about three months ago and despite the pandemic situation the company has sold over 800 bicycles in various cities across the country, he added.

A. Chandru of Zillion Bi Wheels, a retail dealer of the bicycles at Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi, said around 75 bicycles have been sold in Tiruchi so far. The cycles are easy to operate and come with good braking and suspension system. Despite the decline in use of bicycles in recent years, a revival of interest in cycling was very much evident during the lockdown, Mr.Chandru said expressing confidence that more and more people would definitely take to bicycles in future.