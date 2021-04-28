COVID-19 certificate must for entry

KARUR

28 April 2021 19:45 IST

COVID-19 negative certificate or proof of vaccination must be produced for entry into counting centres, Collector Prashant M. Wadnere, said on Wednesday.

At an all party meeting, he said that the Election Commission had banned any public gathering outside counting centres on May 2.

Candidates and their agents would be allowed only after a negative RT-PCR test.

The candidates had to produce a negative report or vaccination certificates received at least 48 hours before the start of counting.

He said arrangements had been made for the candidates and their agents for taking vaccination jabs and get themselves tested for COVID 19.

Special camps would be conducted on April 29 and 30 in Karur, Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram and Kulithalai for testing, he said.