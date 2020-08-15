Certificates distributed to govt. employees

Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm, though on a subdued note, across the Cauvery delta region on Saturday. The usual cultural pageantry was cancelled in view of the pandemic.

In Thanjavur, Collector M. Govinda Rao unfurled the national flag at a ceremony held at Armed Police grounds here on Saturday. He accepted the guard of honour presented by the police and honoured freedom fighters with shawl.

He also distributed certificates for meritorious service to 149 government staff of 29 departments.

District Revenue Officer P. Aravindan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, Rupesh Kumar Meena and Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay were present.

COVID-19 frontline workers were bestowed with the honour of hoisting the national flag at Laurel Higher Secondary School, Pallikondan, Pattukottai, and Anna Government Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam.

Boys and girls took part in a painting event organised by the South Zone Cultural Centre on its premises here on Saturday. The event was preceded by flag hoisting by the centre’s director, M. Balasubramoniam.

In Tiruvarur disstrict, certificates for meritorious service were distributed to 720 employees of various government departments for their dedicated participation in COVID-19 prevention measures and addressing the needs of the general public during the pandemic.

Before distributing the certificates at a function held at the District Sports Complex, Collector T. Anand unfurled the national flag and honoured freedom fighters. He also took the salute and the guard of honour presented by the police.

District Revenue Officer S. Ponnammal, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvarur, M. Durai and others participated.

At the Central University of Tamil Nadu campus, Acting Vice-Chancellor Karpaga Kumaravel hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour presented by the security personnel.

In Nagapattinam, Collector Praveen P.Nair distributed commendation certificates for meritorious service to 124 government servants and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹95.85 lakh to 85 beneficiaries after unfurling the national flag at the District Stadium here.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police S.Selvanagarathinam, Mr. Nair also inspected the guard of honour presented by the police personnel.

In Pudukottai, Collector P. Uma Maheswari distributed commendation certificates to frontline COVID-19 workers including doctors and para medics and police officials.

She distributed certificates to 457 government employees and officers after hoisting the national flag in the presence of L.Balaji Saravanan, Superintendent of Police. She also called on freedom fighter Nagappan at his house in Nizam Colony and honoured him with a khadi shawl.