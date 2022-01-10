Certificate programme started earlier

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-T) has started classes for the third batch of the Post Graduate certificate in executive General Management Programme (e-GMP) .

The programme was inaugurated for the 2021 batch during April on a device-to-device mode but this year the classes have begun early. Designed for working professionals seeking leadership roles in organisations by providing cross-functional skills to aid their business decision-making process, the incoming batch consists of 166 students with an average work experience of 5 years. The student strength for the second batch was slightly less at 160.

Addressing the incoming batch of students, Pasupuleti Anand, Chief Commercial Officer, Long Products Business and Chief Services and Solutions Business, Tata Steel, highlighted the value of decision making and knowledge sharing. He urged students to step out of their comfort zones and tap into opportunities that supplement their existing knowledge. Suresh Paul Antony, Programme Director, said the participants of the e-GMP will go through an enriching, yet challenging journey. Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder, Jaro Education, said the future belongs to perpetual learners.