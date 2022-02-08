Certificate verification starts in Tiruchi medical college

TIRUCHI

08 February 2022

Verification of certificates of MBBS candidates, as specified by the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education, started in K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi on Tuesday. It is scheduled to be held from February 8-10.

There will be four sessions per day with one-and-a-half hours given to each batch of 25 candidates. The process starts at 10 a.m and ends at 3.30 p.m.

“We have formed a team of associate and assistant professors and administrative officers who will peruse the certificates. At least six persons will scrutinise each of the documents,” K. Vanitha, Dean of the college, told The Hindu.

The candidates have to bring original and photocopied versions of their educational certificates and they will be finally matched with the digital copies uploaded on a common database at the time of application.

While parents are allowed to accompany their children, the candidate has to attend the final round of verification alone, said Dr. Vanitha.