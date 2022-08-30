The Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi has commenced a certificate programme in Business Management for Defence Officers spanning six months in face-to-face mode.

Of the 50 defence officers enrolled in the programme, six are from the Indian Army and 22 from the Indian Navy and Indian Air force, including nine women officers.

Inaugurating the programme on Monday, Lt Gen A.Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, Indian Army, said the uniformed officers would mentor the other students in the campus in the areas of critical thinking, good communication, ample generosity, adaptability, empathy, and grace, while getting beyond the curriculum and gaining value from the Institute.

Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchi, spoke on the significance of entering the classroom with a fresh mind and learning new things or striving to improve in their specific areas of domain.

The certificate programme is a co-learning programme aimed at making the officers adapt to management, Prashant Gupta, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consulting, said. There will be mutual learning, Gopal V., Professor and Programme Director, added.