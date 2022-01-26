Ceremonial parades mark Republic Day celebrations in delta districts

Chief Minister’s medal given to police personnel; govt. employees honoured for commendable service

Ceremonial parades, honouring of freedom fighters and distribution of certificates to government employees for commendable service marked the Republic Day celebrations in districts in the central region on Wednesday.

In Thanjavur, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver hoisted the tri-colour at the Armed Police Parade Grounds and inspected the guard of honour presented by the District Police, Home Guard and National Cadet Corps contingents along with the Additional Superintendent of Police, V. Jayachandran as Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni had tested positive for COVID-19.In view of the pandemic situation, the Republic Day celebration was cut short to a one-and-half hour event. Distribution of welfare assistance to the public and cultural programmes by the school children were cancelled.

TIRUVARUR

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan unfurled the national flag at the District Sports Stadium . Superintendent of Police C. Vijayakumar accompanied the Collector while the latter took the guard of honour presented by the District Police on the occasion. Later, the Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹32.65 lakh to 257 beneficiaries.

NAGAPATTINAM

In Nagapattinam, District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj hoisted the tricolour and distributed benefits worth ₹1.02 crore under various government schemes to 52 persons. The beneficiaries included differently-abled people and destitute women.The Collector also handed over certificates to 145 employees of Police, Revenue and other departments in appreciation of their meritorious services.

MAYILADUTHURAI

Mayiladuthurai Collector R. Lalitha hoisted the national flag in the presence of senior officials of various departments. The Collector accepted the guard of honour presented by the Police Department. Nineteen police personnel received certificates for meritorious services during the brief ceremony.The customary distribution of benefits under government schemes was avoided in adherence to COVID-19 management protocol.

KARUR

At a function held at the Sports Ground here, Collector T. Prabhushankar hoisted the national flag. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police P. Sundaravadivel, he inspected the parade by the Armed Reserve police personnel and accepted the Guard of Honour. He then released pigeons and balloonsas a mark of celebrations.Dr. Prabhushankar presented merit certificates to the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, paramedical personnel, revenue and police personnel in recognition of their service during the pandemicperiod. He distributed welfare assistance worth₹49 lakh to 62 beneficiaries. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some of the cultural programmes associated with the celebrations were curtailed. The members of the public were allowed in limited numbers.Later, the Collector visited the residence of late freedom fighter Muthusamy alias Kalimuthu at Vangapalayam and met his wife Palaniammal. He presented a shawl to her recollecting the contribution of her husband during the freedom struggle.

ARIYALUR

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi hoisted the National Flag, She inspected the parade by the Armed Reserve police personnel and accepted the Guard of Honour. Superintendent of Police Feroz Khan accompanied her.Ms. Saraswathi presented the Chief Minister medals to 23 police personnel and meritorious certificates to 313 officials of various departments including health, revenue, rural development and others. He presented special certificates to Deepanraj of Thirumanur and Krishnamoorthy of East Street for saving a woman who was struggling for life in the Kollidam river. The Collector also presented certificates to 52 panchayat presidents in recognition of their service in the fight against COVID-19.

PERAMBALUR

Collector P. Sri Venkata Priya unfurled the national flag at a celebration organised at the Collectorate complex here and took the salute. The Collector gave away certificates to 169 government staff of various departments in appreciation of their work during COVID-19 prevention duty. She also gave away Chief Minister’s medal to 19 police personnel of the district. The Collector honouredthe descendants of freedom fighters by adorning each one of them with a shawl. Superintendent of Police, Perambalur S. Mani and officials from government departments participated, an official release said.

PUDUKOTTAI

Collector Kavitha Ramu unfurled the national flag at the Armed Reserve ground here and took the salute. The Collector gave away Chief Minister’s medal to 46 police personnel besides giving away certificates to 525 officials of various government departments in appreciation of their work in COVID-19 prevention measures.Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban and officials participated, an official release said.