CEO lays down guidelines on formation of electoral literacy clubs in schools

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday oriented officials of 12 districts in the State on forming electoral literacy clubs in schools, an ambitious project rolled out by the Election Commission.

Sub-collectors, RDOs, and other senior-level officals of Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi were provided with guidance on formation of the clubs in high schools and higher secondary schools to engage students from class IX to XII.

They were told that an electoral literacy club (ELC) was a platform to engage school students through interesting activities and hands-on experience to sensitise them on their electoral rights and familiarise them with the electoral process of registration and voting.

Flanked by Collector S. Sivarasu, and Joint Chief Electoral Officer (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) V. Manikandan, the CEO said ELCs would be formed in 13,605 schools — 5,796 high schools and 7,809 higher secondary schools — in the State.

Two zonal level meetings were conducted in Coimbatore and Vellore, and the fourth would be conducted in Madurai on Thursday.

The Election Commission had entrusted the clubs with the responsibility of creating awareness at family level that developing the practice of informed and ethical electoral participation was vital for the future of democracy.

As members of ELCs, students, who would turn into voters shortly after schooling would know by themselves how to enrol in electoral roll (voter list) after attainment of 18 years of age, as on January 1, filling the form-6 online or offline by collecting it from the Electoral Registration Officer or the Booth Level Officer, and submitting the filled in application along with a passport size photograph, and photocopies of documentary proof of age.

At schools, the ELCs would involve students in each grade for three to five hours annually. interesting and thought-provoking, mostly classroom-based activities and games. The ECI had designed 25 such activities and six games to impart specific learning, which would help students to transform into ‘Empowered (Prospective) Voters’.

Every academic year, the ELCs would conduct the awareness through video, drawing, essay writing and other interesting activities, Mr. Satyabrata Sahoo said.