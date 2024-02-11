Century-old DBTR school in Mayiladuthurai gets new buildings

February 11, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Sunday inaugurated new buildings of the century-old Diwan Bahadur T. Rengachariar National Higher Secondary School in the town.

Formerly referred to as National High School, it was founded as an elementary school by philanthropist Komal Srinivasa Raghava Iyengar in 1901. Diwan Bahadur T. Rengachariar donated a sum of money for constructing the school, which was upgraded to a high school in 1948 and as a higher secondary school in 1978.

The DBTR trust, which manages the government-aided school, decided to construct new buildings with additional classrooms and modern lab facilities after demolishing dilapidated structures. The four-storey building thrown open on Sunday was constructed with the contribution of alumni and faculty members.

Mayiladuthurai MLA S. Rajakumar, Poompuhar MLA Nivedha. M. Murugan, administrators of DBTR school Soo. Vijaikumar, correspondent, and R. Kanchinathan, headmaster, were present.

