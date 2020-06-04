‘Centre’s moves will hit farmers adversely’

The decisions taken at the recent Union Cabinet Meeting relating to the agriculture sector will ruin the financial status of the farmers in the country, said P. R. Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Mr. Pandian said that the recent amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, the promulgation of “The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance” and the “The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020” were brought with an aim to open up the agriculture sector for multi-national companies.

But the provisions of these Act/Ordinances would affect the interests of farmers especially small and marginal farmers as the relaxation on the stock limit of essential commodities would encourage the middlemen to procure the produce at the lowest price available during bumper harvest periods and hoard the same to mint profit by creating a demand-supply gap later.

Though the farmers have been given a free hand in fixing the rate for their produce in reality such a situation would only remain a dream as the Union government had already opened up the agriculture sector for contract farming.

While farmers were demanding a profitable price for their produce by declaring the minimum support price for the agricultural produce after taking into consideration the cost of cultivation and marketing expenditures, the Union government’s attempt to relegate its responsibility of fixing the MSP for the agricultural produces by enacting such amendments was unacceptable, he said.

Meanwhile, K.Venkataraman, general secretary, Tamil Desiya Periyakkam, has termed the Union government’s claim that farmers could realise better prices for their produce by selling directly to the traders and trading companies of their choice was nothing but a travesty.

Pointing out that majority of farmers in the country were having landholding of less than or equal to 2 to 2.50 acres of lands, the TDP general secretary said such being the situation how could they be able to elbow their way to get a better price for their produce in a market already flooded with powerful middlemen and likely to be taken over by the multi-national companies.

Further, the recent Cabinet decisions lead to the suspicion that the road was being cleared for smooth winding up of the public distribution system, he added.