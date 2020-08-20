Centre’s move to form National Recruitment Agency draws flak

Thanjavur

20 August 2020 17:31 IST

The Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam (TDP) has strongly opposed the Centre’s move to form a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) and said it would deny Tamils employment opportunities in government and private sector establishments.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, P. Maniarasan, president, TDP has said that the formation of the new body leads to a situation wherein an aspiring candidate has to sit for two examinations/selection process to get employed in a government department/organisation. Though, aspirants who fail to get through the Common Eligibility Test to be conducted by the NRA in the first attempt, would be allowed to sit for next two CETs this could easily be construed as a clandestine process for eliminating students hailing from suppressed classes and villages from getting employed in government or government establishments.

Since the Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus and National Council for Educational Research and Training pattern education module would form the base of the CET, such questions would definitely be out of the syllabus pursued by the students of Tamil Nadu State Board education system, he said.

This would result in a situation wherein there would only be a remote chance for the younger generation of Tamil Nadu getting employed in government jobs, he apprehended.

Pointing out that already the ratio of Tamilians and non-Tamilians getting employed in Central Government departments/establishments functioning in Tamil Nadu stands at 5:95 thanks to the tests/selection processes conducted by the more than 20 Central Government Recruitment Agencies, Mr. Maniarasan feared that the new method of selection would only result in non-Tamilians getting employed in the State as Central government workers.

Further, the proposal to extend CET for selection of candidates for State government employment and in the private sector in the future was nothing but an attempt to nail the chances of employment of Tamilians in the government and private establishments in Tamil Nadu, he added.