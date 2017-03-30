Centre’s ‘meagre’ drought relief flayed

Farmers representatives of Tiruchi district staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office on Thursday expressing solidarity with their fellow ryots protesting in New Delhi pressing for crop loan waiver, increase in drought relief by Centre and other demands.

Later, raising the issue at the grievances meeting, R. Raja Chidambaram, State Secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, condemned the Centre for sanctioning just ₹2,000 crore towards drought relief when the State government had sought about ₹39,565 crore. “We wonder why the State government has not questioned this meagre allotment. Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had taken strong exception on a similar occasion previously when the Centre allotted compensation much lower than the State’s demand,” he observed.

V. Chidambaram, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangm, urged the district administration to release the list of farmers who have been sanctioned the input subsidy so that they can verify.

Responding to this and another complaint that the input subsidy was being adjusted towards crop loan dues, Collector K. S. Palanisamy, who was in the chair, said the input subsidy has been released to the banks and was being credited to the farmers’ accounts. There might be a slight delay in a few cases. However, the district authorities were conducting random checks to verify if farmers have got the relief credited into their accounts. Mr. Palanisamy also said that bankers in the district have been clearly instructed not to adjust the input subsidy sanctioned by the government for crop loan dues owed by the farmers. Similarly, they have also been instructed that wages of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme or old age pension amounts credited to accounts of beneficiaries should not be adjusted towards loan dues, he said. Complaints, if any in this regard, can be taken up with the District Lead Bank Manager, he said.

A section of farmers also expressed concern over the depleting storage at Mettur reservoir and the decreasing groundwater table. Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, president, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said there was just about six thousand million cubic feet of water left in the reservoir and it would not be enough even to meet the drinking water requirements in the coming days. The reservoir is likely to get inflows only after the onset of monsoon in Karnataka. Given the situation the government should constitute an expert committee to come up with appropriate advice to farmers on tackling the situation. Farmers should be told not to go in for water intensive crops with the available ground water. Besides, steps should be taken to sanction free power connections, increase supply of solar powered pumpsets and provide drip irrigation systems to farmers free of cost, he said.

R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said the government should take steps to desilt the Mettur reservoir taking advantage of the low storage at the dam.