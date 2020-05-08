‘Centre will be held responsible’

TIRUVARUR

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has said that the Union government would be held responsible if the COVID-19 virus pandemic aggravated due to the opening of TASMAC outlets in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi on Friday, the committee president, P.R.Pandian said that the entire nation was fighting to check the spread of novel coronavirus. At this situation, the Union government should not remain as a mute spectator to some of State government’s decision to resume or allow sale of liquor to mop up funds.

Opening of liquor shops would only result in safety protocols being thrown to the winds by the tipplers, Mr.Pandian said and urged the Union government to direct the State governments not to allow sale of liquor until the lifting of nation-wide lockdown. He demanded the release of adequate funds to the State governments to carry out the fight against the coronavirus effectively and efficiently.

If not, he said, the Central government would only be held responsible for the spread of the virus across the State.

Touching upon the issues relating to the farming community, Mr.Pandian regretted that several tonnes of vegetables and fruits were allowed to rot in the fields by the farmers in the absence of an effective mechanism for sale of these products during the pandemic.

If the Tamil Nadu government feels that nothing much could be done to ensure the sale of these products, it should compensate the loss suffered by the farmers as done by the governments in Karnataka and Puduchery.

Though the Central government had announced a moratorium for repayment of loans, bankers tend to charge penal interest on the loans which would ruin the financial status of farmers. Further, allowing foreign investment in the agriculture sector at this juncture would have an adverse impact, he claimed.

He demanded waiver of crop loans, disbursement of loans without any stringent conditions for the upcoming crop season and implementing the `kudimaramathu’ works with the active participation of farmers.