Centre to fund new sewage treatment plant at Panchapur

The proposed new sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panchapur is set to be implemented under the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project with financial support from the Central government.

The existing STP at Panchapur, which is located a few metres away from Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, was established on a vast tract of land owned by the Tiruchi City Corporation in 1995. The plant with a capacity of 87 MLD treats sewage collected from households that have underground drainage connections under phase-I of the UGD project. The treated sewage water is let into an open land, and the Corporation follows the waste stabilisation pond technique to absorb the treated water.

The civic body originally planned to revamp and rejuvenate the STP so as to make use of the unused land tracts to treat sewage to be collected under the phase-II UGD project. But the Corporation dropped the plan in the wake of a proposal to build an integrated bus terminus at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway on the outskirts of the city.

Moreover, the terminus is expected to be built at the vacant site of the Corporation, which is close to the existing STP. Hence, the Corporation has decided to dismantle the STP and set up a new STP in a remote corner of 574 acres of land of the Corporation.

The new STP will be funded by the Central government under the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project, which is aimed at preserving the Cauvery river from environmental degradation in thickly populated cities and towns along the river course. The Water Resources Department (WRD) will execute the STP project for Tiruchi Corporation. Preparation of Detailed Project Report is under way. The design and techniques to be adopted for treating the sewage will be known after completion of the DPR, sources told The Hindu.

The sources add that the new STP will be built to process the sewage collected from households under phase-I and phase II UGD projects. The sewage treatment plant will not be less than 100 MLD. The land for the plant and the land tracts to let the treated sewage have also been identified.