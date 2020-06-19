‘Centre, State failed to control COVID-19 spread’

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S.Alagiri has charged that the Central and the State governments have failed in controlling the spreading of COVID-19 virus.

Addressing the gathering at a function organised by the Party at Orathanadu to mark the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, the TNCC president said that by not heeding to the suggestions given by the Opposition parties to control the spread of the virus the Central and State governments have created problems for the people.

Pointing out that several migrant workers had lost their livelihood at their place of work and some of them had lost their lives while getting back to their native places by walk, Mr.Alagiri said had the Central and State governments had accepted the suggestions from the Opposition parties to handle the migrant workers’ issue deftly, the workers would not have faced such problems.