ADVERTISEMENT

‘Centre should ensure that water is released in Cauvery by Karnataka government’

July 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), urged the Union Government to ensure that water was released in the Cauvery river from the dams in Karnataka to save the standing ‘kuruvai’ crop in delta districts.

Talking to reporters at Thanjavur on Monday, the Sangam’s State general secretary, Sami Natarajan said that ‘kuruvai’ paddy cultivation was facing acute water shortage as the water level in Mettur dam had dropped below 75 feet.

The present storage would be sufficient to provide water for irrigation in Delta districts only for few days and fields in tail-end areas of delta districts were yet to receive water for irrigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Such being thecase, the failure of Karnataka to release water has compounded the problem. Hence, the Union Government through the Cauvery Water Management Authority should initiate necessary steps for the immediate release of water from the dams across the Cauvery river system in Karnataka State as per the Supreme Court orders.

Mr. Natarajan also condemned the Karnataka government’s decision to go ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US