July 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), urged the Union Government to ensure that water was released in the Cauvery river from the dams in Karnataka to save the standing ‘kuruvai’ crop in delta districts.

Talking to reporters at Thanjavur on Monday, the Sangam’s State general secretary, Sami Natarajan said that ‘kuruvai’ paddy cultivation was facing acute water shortage as the water level in Mettur dam had dropped below 75 feet.

The present storage would be sufficient to provide water for irrigation in Delta districts only for few days and fields in tail-end areas of delta districts were yet to receive water for irrigation.

Such being thecase, the failure of Karnataka to release water has compounded the problem. Hence, the Union Government through the Cauvery Water Management Authority should initiate necessary steps for the immediate release of water from the dams across the Cauvery river system in Karnataka State as per the Supreme Court orders.

Mr. Natarajan also condemned the Karnataka government’s decision to go ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam.

