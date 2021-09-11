Centre of Excellence for Grain Sciences and School of Sensory Sciences inaugurated at IIFPT-Thanjavur

The centre will cater to the needs of grain processing industries, farmers, researchers, start-ups as well as consumer behaviour research on perceptions of food product taste, aroma etc.

A Centre of Excellence for Grain Sciences and a School of Sensory Sciences were inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) in Thanjavur on Friday.

The institute, which was recently accorded the status of Institute of National Importance by an Act of the Parliament, has set the facilities to strengthen R&D capabilities in the areas of grain processing and food sensory studies.

The facilities were inaugurated at a virtual event by Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, in the presence of Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, and Pushpa Subrahmanyam, Secretary of the Ministry.

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, IIFPT, said the Centre of Excellence for Grain Science has been set up in a built-up area of 300 sq.mt., with processing and testing facilities of global standards for major, minor and exotic cereals, pulses and oilseeds under one roof.

The centre will cater to the needs of grain processing industries, farmers, researchers, start-ups and aspirants to venture in grain processing and value addition.

The centre will act as a hub for industry-academia collaborative research, teaching, skill promotion and entrepreneurship development, quality testing, new product development, incubation and consultancy services.

Stake-holders such as private players, civil supplies corporations, breeders, nutritional analysts, regulatory bodies, food quality testing agencies, organic farmers, certifying agencies, domestic traders and export-import agencies can utilise the services of the centre.

The School of Sensory Sciences, established for conducting food sensory analyses, includes a Climate Control Sensory Booth with software controlled fuzzy logic system, electronic nose for identifying chemical compounds which give the flavour and taste to food. It is also equipped with Texture Analyzer, Colour Analyzer, Rapid Visco Analyzer, Brookfield Visco Meter and Stability Chamber for conducting advanced research in sensory sciences and shelf life studies.

The school will also conduct consumer behaviour research on perceptions of food product taste, aroma, preferences and other essential attributes required for new product development, standardisation and market promotion, Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said.