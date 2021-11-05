‘Centre issued ₹ 23.60-crore scholarships to 8,576 students with disabilities in T.N.’

05 November 2021 20:34 IST

TIRUCHI

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Tuesday said that the Centre had provided scholarships worth ₹ 23.60 crore to 8,576 students with disabilities in Tamil Nadu.

Under the National Action Plan for Skill Development Training, a total number of 3,955 persons with disabilities in Tamil Nadu had been trained at a cost of ₹ 4.89 crore.

Distributing aids and assistive devices to persons with disabilities under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase / Fitting of aids and appliances Scheme of the Union Government at Thanjavur, Mr. Narayanaswamy said his Ministry was implementing various schemes for the welfare of the persons with disabilities in the country. Aids and assistance devices worth Rs. 42. 84 crore have been distributed to 0.92 lakh persons with disabilities in Tamil Nadu alone by organising 410 camps. About 3.93 lakh Unique Disability Identity Cards had been issued for persons with disabilities in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cochlear implant surgeries had been conducted to enable hearing impaired children since 2014. As many as 3,788 surgeries were conducted for cochlear implants by empanelled hospitals across the country, Mr. Narayanaswamy said. He assured that his Ministry would work for the uplift of vulnerable sections of the society .

Mr. Narayanaswamy and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L. Murugan distributed aids and assistive devices to few persons with disabilities on the occasion. A total number of 1,705 beneficiaries would be provided with 3,270 number of assistive appliances by organising a series of camps at the block level in Thanjavur district. District Collector Dinesh Oliver Ponraj presided.