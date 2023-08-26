HamberMenu
Centre for Examination of Vulnerable and Child Witnesses inaugurated in Karur Combined Court building campus

August 26, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice R. Suresh Kumar, Judge, Madras High Court, speaks at the inauguration of the centre in Karur on Saturday.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar, Judge, Madras High Court, speaks at the inauguration of the centre in Karur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Centre for Examination of Vulnerable and Child Witnesses established at the Combined Court building campus in Karur was inaugurated by Justice R. Suresh Kumar, Judge, Madras High Court, on Saturday. Justice Suresh Kumar is the Portfolio Judge for Karur district. 

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Suresh Kumar said Karur was the second district, after Tiruvannamalai district, in Tamil Nadu where such a centre had been constructed . Steps had been taken to construct such a centre in every district. The centre had been established to enable a child to give its testimony without any fear, Justice Suresh Kumar said and thanked the government for providing funds for its construction. 

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu, Judge, Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Karur district, Justice R. Sakthivel, Judge Madras High Court, Justice P. Dhanabal, Judge, Madras High Court, Collector T. Prabhushankar, R. Shanmuga Sundaram, District and Sessions Judge, Karur, president and members of the Karur Bar Association and Advocates Association of Karur participated in the function, an official release said. 

