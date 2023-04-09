Centralised kitchen for breakfast scheme to come up in Lalgudi

April 09, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Following the overwhelming reception to the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme that was launched in September 2022, the Lalgudi Municipal administration is expanding the scheme to seven municipality primary schools.

The Municipality has begun civil work for the centralised kitchen at the Paramasivapuram primary school complex to cook breakfast for students from Class I to V in government schools. Sprawling over 1,200 square feet, the kitchen will supply nutritious breakfast to 757 students in seven primary schools.

The facility will be established at ₹25 lakh within a month and will be operational between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on working days of the primary school. It was established on the vacant space inside Paramasivapuram primary school. “The centralised kitchen would be ready before the upcoming academic year begins,” Municipal Commissioner V. Kumar told The Hindu.

The administration would soon float a tender to rope in private catering service providers to prepare food and dispatch it to all seven schools in mini-trucks. A dispatch point will also be set up to pack and send the breakfast to schools in the vehicles.

Officials said that the breakfast will reach all schools before 8 a.m., and the school management can start serving the children from 8.30 am. Utensils and other necessary items needed for preparing the food will be provided by the Social Welfare Department.

A monitoring committee comprising officials from various departments, including social welfare and women empowerment, rural development, school education, food safety and integrated child development services scheme, constituted by the State government would conduct regular inspections to check the quality of the food provided to the students, Mr. Kumar added.

According to the School Education Department officials, the implementation of the free breakfast scheme would improve new enrolment and the attendance of existing students.