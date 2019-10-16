Central varsity’s decision to cancel session on Buddhism raises eyebrows

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) on Tuesday cancelled a dialogue session on Buddhism as part of a national conference scheduled for Wednesday, apparently without giving a “convincing reason” to the speaker A. Marx, retired professor and social activist, who was invited in his capacity as an author of books on the religion.

The Department of Social Work, in collaboration with National Foundation for Communal Harmony, an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, organised the two-day national conference-cum-symposium on ‘Interfaith dialogue on communal harmony and national integration’ and invited religious representatives, scholars, professionals, and academicians involved in spreading the message of peace and harmony through various means.

The decision to cancel the session was conveyed to the speaker after the conference began.

Prof. Marx said he was shocked when an organiser called him up on Tuesday morning to inform that the session on Buddhism that he was supposed to chair stood cancelled.

“There was no proper reply from the organiser when I asked for the reason for cancellation. It is an insult,” he said, adding that the Tamil Nadu Buddhist Society through which he was approached was disappointed with the university's decision.

When asked for response, a representative of the organising committee said the session had to be scrapped since other speakers had withdrawn their participation.