Central University despatches aid to Tuticorin flood victims

December 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles carrying relief material for flood victims in Tuticorin district were flagged off from the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi near here, on December 28.

The relief material were donated by the university faculty, staff, and students and the Department of Social Work coordinated the collection and despatch of the material to the affected people in Tuticorin district, according to a university release.

The relief material include rice, dry ration, candles, matchboxes, garments, and sanitary pads. While flagging off the vehicles, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan appreciated the collective efforts of the CUTN community and commended the individuals who spearheaded the relief material collection and packing of the same.

CONNECT WITH US