GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central University despatches aid to Tuticorin flood victims

December 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles carrying relief material for flood victims in Tuticorin district were flagged off from the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi near here, on December 28.

The relief material were donated by the university faculty, staff, and students and the Department of Social Work coordinated the collection and despatch of the material to the affected people in Tuticorin district, according to a university release.

The relief material include rice, dry ration, candles, matchboxes, garments, and sanitary pads. While flagging off the vehicles, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan appreciated the collective efforts of the CUTN community and commended the individuals who spearheaded the relief material collection and packing of the same.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / university / flood / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.