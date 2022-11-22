Central team inspects works under Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Perambalur district

November 22, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The central team officials having a discussion with Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya on works under Jal Shakthi Abhiyan in Perambalur district on Tuesday.

: A central team of officials headed by G.N. Singh, Joint Secretary (Administration), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying carried out inspection of the works taken up under the Jal Shakti Abiyan scheme in the district on Monday and Tuesday.

A total number of 11 works have been executed under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan scheme in the district. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Singh said the team inspected the works that had been completed. Works including creation of farm ponds, roof top rain water harvesting structures and construction of check dams were being executed under the scheme. 

Mr. Singh said seven works in Alathur union, three in Perambalur block and one work in Veppanthattai union had been completed. Dredging works had been completed in the district through the Marudhaiyar Basin sub division, he said adding that such projects would continue to be implemented keeping in the mind the importance of water management.

The team inspected the Jal Shakthi Kendra established at the office of the Marudhaiyar Basin sub division. The team later met District Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya and discussed about the completed works and the works to be taken up in future under this scheme, an official press release said.

