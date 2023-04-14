ADVERTISEMENT

Central team inspects water bodies and site of construction of bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur

April 14, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KARUR

A team of experts of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change carry out field inspection; takes stock of current state of irrigation canals, inlet and outlet channels and adjacent agricultural fields

The Hindu Bureau

Days after the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on Karur Municipality for constructing a bus stand close to a water channel at Thirumanilaiyur, a team of experts of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change carried out a field inspection on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

Led by a senior scientist, the team visited Thirumanilaiyur, where the construction of the bus stand was halted following the directive of NGT, and the neighbouring Rajavaikkal, sub-canals and agricultural fields. The team measured the distance between the construction site and the neighbouring water bodies.

The team collected inputs on whether the construction was on any water body and whether it would obliterate free flow of water to agricultural fields. Officials from Revenue, Water Resources Department (WRD) of Amaravathi basin, Karur Corporation and others accompanied the team. Besides checking the land records, the team inspected whether the lands were under cultivation or not.

A senior official told The Hindu that the team had an extensive survey in and around Thirumanilaiyur and had taken stock of the current state of irrigation canals, inlet and outlet channels and adjacent agricultural fields. The team had also checked whether urbanisation had been taking place along the water bodies.

The NGT that heard a case filed by S. Thangavelraj had directed the Karur Corporation to suspend the construction of the bus stand. The NGT said that the construction of the bus stand was right on the irrigation canals and the Corporation had begun the work without getting approval from the concerned agencies of the government.

The NGT had further directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to assess the environmental impact and damage caused by the construction. The Karur Corporation had appealed against the suspension of construction work before the NGT.

