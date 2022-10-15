Central team inspects paddy at direct purchase centres in Thanjavur

A central team analyses the moisture content of paddy grains brought by farmers for sale at the direct purchase centre at Vannarappettai near Thanjavur.

A team of officials deputed by the Centre to assess the veracity of the Tamil Nadu government’s plea to raise the moisture content percentage of paddy procured through direct purchase centres (DPCs) in the State visited a few DPCs in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

Delta farmers who have taken up ‘kuruvai’ paddy cultivation, a kharif crop, on a larger area this season in view of the early release of water for irrigation from Stanley Reservoir in May found themselves in a piquant situation as the State-owned Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, which acts as an intermediary for Food Corporation of India in paddy procurement, refused to accept paddy with more than 17% of moisture content.

As a result, a large quantity of paddy harvested amid heavy rain during the last few weeks was stocked in the open near the DPCs. Farmers had urged the Tamil Nadu government to procure the paddy in order to save them from falling into penury though the State’s official machinery made it clear that it did not have the powers to relax the moisture content norms.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government took up the issue to the notice of the Centre and urged it to procure paddy with a moisture content of up to 22%. The Centre deputed a team of officials led by Deputy Director, Quality Control Cell, FCI, Hyderabad, M. Z. Khan to the affected places in the delta to assess the ground situation.

The Central team accompanied by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver visited the DPCs at Vannarapettai, Alakudi, Kalviroyanpettai, Chithirakudi, Sadaiyarkovil and Ponnappur and inspected the paddy stocked in the open near these DPCs.

It also interacted with the farmers present there and recorded their requirements before collecting the sample for testing.

Representations seeking relaxation of moisture content level in paddy procurement were also submitted in writing to the Central team by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (affiliated to All India Kisan Sangh), Thanjavur District, and progressive farmers such as V. Jeevakumar of Budalur.

While making a similar plea in writing, the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association urged the Central government to revise the paddy procurement norms for ‘kharif’ season because in recent years ‘kuruvai’ cultivation had witnessed unseasonal rain due global warming, resulting in higher moisture content. Thus, it would be apt to peg the desirable moisture content level in paddy at 30% till the issues cropped up due to global warming subsides, the association pleaded.