Central team inspects crop damage in two districts

An inter-ministerial Central team on its visit to Tamil Nadu to assess damage caused to standing crops in delta region by unseasonal rainfall last month inspected affected places in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts on Friday and interacted with farmers.

The team comprising Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Shubham Garg, Assistant Director, Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power; and Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner, Fisheries Department, was apprised by officials of Mayiladuthurai district. They said paddy crop on 15,546 hectares and groundnut crop on 493 hectares had suffered damage.

The team, accompanied by Director of Agriculture Department V. Dakshinamoorthy, subsequently inspected crop damage in Nagapattinam district. Collector Praveen P. Nair received them and explained the extent of damage caused to the standing crops on 19,749 hectares in the district.

The central team interacted with farmers in Thirupoondi North, Palaiyur village in Nagapattinaum union and Vellapallam village in Thalainayar union.

The district administration has compiled the list of locations where the crop damage was high and forwarded a report to the Centre through the State’s Revenue Department.