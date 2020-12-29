Central team inspects crop damage in Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai districts

Members of a Central team having a discussion at Nambukuzhi village in Pudukottai district.

Members interact with farmers and officials during inspection

An eight member Central team on Tuesday inspected areas affected by heavy rainfall caused by cyclone Burevi in Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The team started off by visiting affected areas in Tiruvarangulam block in Pudukottai district to get a first-hand account of the extent of damage to crops due to the inundation of fields following heavy rain triggered by the cyclone.

Accompanied by Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy and Collector P. Uma Maheswari, the team inspected the damage caused to paddy crops at Nambukuzhi village in Kathakurichi panchayat.

The team went to Dakshinapuram village where they inspected the damaged corn crop. They heard in detail from farmers and officials regarding the extent of damage caused to crops.

The team members were also explained about the damage by way of a photo exhibition.

The team consisted of Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; Manoharan, Director of Oilseed Development, Ministry of Agriculture; Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Amit Kumar, Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance; Shubham Garg, Assistant Director, Central Electricity Authority; Mohit Ram, Assistant Commissioner, Ministry of Rural Development; Dr. Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner; and J. Harsha, Director, Central Water Commission.

Later in the day, the team headed to Mayiladuthurai district for inspection of affected paddy fields at Nalladai near Sembanarkovil and Thirumailadi near Kollidam.

The team was escorted to the affected areas by Additional Director of Agriculture P. Sankaralingam, Collector R. Lalitha and the Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P. Nair.

According to a presentation made by Joint Director of Agriculture, Nagapattinam, P. Kalyanasundram and Deputy Director Paneerselvam, paddy crop on about 15,000 hectares was damaged in Nalladai and about 11,000 hectares in Thirumailadi.

The team was also apprised of the damage caused to horticulture crops in 60 hectares in Kollidam and surroundings.

Paddy crop on about 62% of the cultivated area in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts were damaged due to inundation caused by the heavy rainfall, Mr. Kalyanasundaram told the members of the Central team.