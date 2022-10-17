Central team examines moisture content in paddy procured at DPCs

The Hindu Bureau MAYILADUTHURAI
October 17, 2022 14:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Central team check the moisture content in paddy stocked at the Direct Purchase Centre in Manalmedu - 1 village in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Central team led by Deputy Director of Quality Control Cell, Food Corporation of India, Hyderabad, M.Z. Khan visited Direct Purchase Centres in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts on Sunday to examine moisture content in harvested paddy, in view of the latest spells of rainfall.

In the backdrop of the start of paddy procurement from the start of this month, the visit was necessitated by the latest spells of rainfall that had increased the moisture content in the harvested paddy, according to officials.

In deference to appeals by farmers in the delta region, the State government had requested the Central government to permit procurement of paddy with 22% moisture content.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Mayiladuthurai Collector R. Lalitha and Senior Regional Manager of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Uma Maheshwari, the Central team interacted with farmers at the DPCs at Pandur and Manalmedu-1 villages

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, the team tested samples of the paddy in the rain-affected villages in Kilvelur, Thirukuvalai and Nagapattinam blocks. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj accompanied the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app