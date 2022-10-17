Central team examines moisture content in paddy procured at DPCs

Members of the Central team check the moisture content in paddy stocked at the Direct Purchase Centre in Manalmedu - 1 village in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Central team led by Deputy Director of Quality Control Cell, Food Corporation of India, Hyderabad, M.Z. Khan visited Direct Purchase Centres in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts on Sunday to examine moisture content in harvested paddy, in view of the latest spells of rainfall.

In the backdrop of the start of paddy procurement from the start of this month, the visit was necessitated by the latest spells of rainfall that had increased the moisture content in the harvested paddy, according to officials.

In deference to appeals by farmers in the delta region, the State government had requested the Central government to permit procurement of paddy with 22% moisture content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Mayiladuthurai Collector R. Lalitha and Senior Regional Manager of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Uma Maheshwari, the Central team interacted with farmers at the DPCs at Pandur and Manalmedu-1 villages

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, the team tested samples of the paddy in the rain-affected villages in Kilvelur, Thirukuvalai and Nagapattinam blocks. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj accompanied the team.