Central team evaluates damage caused by unseasonal rain to paddy in delta

February 09, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - THANJAVUR:

The three-member Central team deputed to analyse the condition of paddy crop in the delta region commenced its inspection in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and other district-level officials from Agriculture and Revenue departments, the team deputed on behalf of the Department of Food and Public Distribution visited the direct purchase centre (DPC) at Thalaignayiru in Vedaranyam taluk and collected the paddy samples after inspecting the moisture content.

During their inspection, local farmers submitted memoranda asking the Central government to procure samba paddy with a moisture content of 22% as the standing crop ready for harvest was exposed to unseasonal rain. They also displayed to the visiting team rotten paddy plants.

The team of technical officers attached to the Quality Control Cells of Food Corporation of India led by Prabhakaran (coordinator) and consisting of C. Yunus and Y. Boya, members, subsequently moved to Thirukuvalai, Valivalam, and other areas in Nagapattinam district for analysing the condition of harvested paddy crop and paddy plants.

Later in the day, the team visited Mayiladuthurai district, and evaluated the losses faced by farmers due to unseasonal rain in Mangainallur in Kuthalam taluk, Sembanarkovil in Tranquebar taluk and Moovalur in Mayiladuthurai taluk, and listened to the demands of the farmers.

At a DPC in Parasalur, the team determined the moisture content in the paddy. Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi said the paddy crop in 13,714 hectares out of 68,565 hectares of cultivated area in the district had been affected by the unseasonal rain. The moisture content in the paddy samples in the DPCs ranged from 19 to 24%. So far, 38,545 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured in the district through the DPCs, and 1.22 lakh more tonnes of paddy are expected to be procured this season, the Collector said.

The team is expected to visit DPCs in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts and analyse all the samples taken from the four delta districts at the Regional Laboratory of Food Corporation of India.

A consolidated report will be submitted to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, sources added.