Central team begins inspection of crop damage in Pudukottai

Thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed in Tamil Nadu due to the unseasonally heavy rains in January

An inter-ministerial Central team on Thursday began a two-day inspection of crops damaged by the unseasonal rains in January in the State. The team, split into two, fanned out to the delta and southern districts to get a first-hand account of the damage caused to crops.

One of the groups landed in Tiruchi and proceeded to Pudukottai district to begin the exercise on Thursday morning. The team, comprising of Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Shubham Garg, Assistant Director, Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power and Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner, Fisheries Department went to Kalamavur village in Viralimalai panchayat union where they inspected the damaged paddy crops.

The team was accompanied by V. Dhakshinamoorthi, Director of Agriculture, Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari and other officials during the inspection.

The team thereafter went to Melur village in Annavasal block where they inspected the corn crops which had suffered damage and later went to Adhanakottai village in Pudukottai block where they inspected damaged tapioca crops.

The team members heard in detail from the farmers and officials about the extent of damage caused to crops in the district.

According to a press release issued by the district administration, 40,669 hectares of paddy crops; 169 hectares of corn crops; 2,238 hectares of groundnut; 150 hectares of sesame, 35 hectares of cotton and other crops were damaged in the district due to the heavy rains in January.

The team later headed to Thanjavur.