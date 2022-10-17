Central team assesses paddy procured at DPCs

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 17, 2022 20:19 IST

A team of officials deputed by the Centre in the wake of the State’s plea to relax the procurement norms with respect to the moisture content in paddy visited a few Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) in Tiruchi district on Monday for an assessment of the paddy being procured from farmers.

The State government had requested the Centre to raise the moisture content limit to 22% as farmers had been complaining that the intermittent rain had led to increase in the moisture content and their produce was being turned away at the DPCs for failure to meet the norm.

The team, which visited the DPCs in the delta districts over the past few days, visited the centres at Jangamarajapuram, Alangudi Mahajanam, Sembarai and Thinniyam in Lalgudi block on Monday. Apart from assessing the paddy being procured, they also interacted with officials and farmers’ representatives who urged the team to recommend relaxing the moisture content norm.

