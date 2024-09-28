ADVERTISEMENT

Central Sanskrit University team inspects Madras Sanskrit College for academic grading

Published - September 28, 2024 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An Internal Quality Assessment Cell team from the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, visited the Madras Sanskrit College (MSC), Mylapore, on September 26 to evaluate the Self-Study Report submitted by the college for academic grading under the Adarsha Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya scheme.

According to the Principal, S.Arunasundaram, the team comprising GSV Dattatreya Murthy, chairman, Raghavendra Bhat, member, and Raveesha N, coordinator interacted with the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate and the Ph.D. students, apart from the alumni to gather insights regarding the College’s operations and management.

The Madras Sanskrit College is managed by the Sri V. Krishnaswami Iyer Sanskrit Education Trust, affiliated to the University of Madras, and supported by CSU under the Adarsha Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US