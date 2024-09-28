GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central Sanskrit University team inspects Madras Sanskrit College for academic grading

Published - September 28, 2024 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An Internal Quality Assessment Cell team from the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, visited the Madras Sanskrit College (MSC), Mylapore, on September 26 to evaluate the Self-Study Report submitted by the college for academic grading under the Adarsha Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya scheme.

According to the Principal, S.Arunasundaram, the team comprising GSV Dattatreya Murthy, chairman, Raghavendra Bhat, member, and Raveesha N, coordinator interacted with the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate and the Ph.D. students, apart from the alumni to gather insights regarding the College’s operations and management.

The Madras Sanskrit College is managed by the Sri V. Krishnaswami Iyer Sanskrit Education Trust, affiliated to the University of Madras, and supported by CSU under the Adarsha Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya scheme.

Published - September 28, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.