Central region witnesses spike with 691 fresh cases, records 13 deaths

13 August 2020 21:29 IST

The central region on Thursday recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 691 patients testing positive on a single day.

The region also recorded 13 deaths including four from Perambalur, three from Thanjavur, two each from Tiruchi and Karur and one each from Tiruvarur and Ariyalur districts.

Fatalities

Men aged 63, 72, 57 and 63 died with co-morbidities of respiratory failure and hypertension died in Pudukottai. In Thanjavur, men aged 82, 58 and 74 died of respiratory failure and comorbid condition of diabetes.

A 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Karur died of COVID-19 pneumonia, while a 47-year-old man from Ariyalur and a 60-year-old woman with co-morbidities, including hypertension, died in Tiruvarur. In Tiruchi, a 75-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman with history of diabetes died. The man also suffered from septic shock.

Tiruchi recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 161 patients testing positive on Thursday. Pensioners Colony in ward 35, where three cases were reported, Vignesh Apartments in Palayam Bazaar, Thillai Nagar 1st Cross West, Nachiyarpalayam in ward 59 and Vekkaliamman Nagar in ward 60 were barricaded and declared as containment zones.

The patients were admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

In Thanjavur, 154 cases were recorded. Among them were a ward counsellor at Kumbakonam, a sanitary worker and an office staff member of the Kumbakonam municipality. Four workers at shops in Thiruvaiyaru market, a policeman, a staff nurse of Pattukottai Government Hospital and an assistant at the Public Works Department were among those who tested positive.

Pudukottai recorded 131 cases, which comprised local primary contacts largely. Some patients were also inter-district travellers, official sources said.

Ariyalur recorded 76 cases, a sharp increase, causing the total number of cases reported in the district to increase to 1573. Twenty of the 76 patients hailed from Ariyalur town, while 13 hailed from rural parts of Ariyalur. A total of 361 new throat swabs were lifted from immediate contacts and those with symptoms and have been sent to the lab for testing.

A total of 71 patients, including nine healthcare workers, four frontline workers including sanitary workers, 17 patients with symptoms of Influenza Like-Illnesses and 23 primary contacts, tested positive for the viral infection in Nagapattinam.

Karur recorded 40 new cases and Tiruvarur 27. Fifty-nine patients were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

In Perambalur, 31 patients tested positive, among which 12 patients hailed from Perambalur, seven each from Veppur and Alathur and five from Veppanthattai.

Meanwhile, 273 new COVID-19 throat swab samples were taken and were sent to the lab for testing, officials said.