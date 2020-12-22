Central region sees protests by women’s outfits, farmers and fishermen

The DMK’s women’s wing on Monday staged demonstrations in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and other districts in the central region condemning the hike in price of LPG domestic cylinders.

The demonstrations in Tiruchi were held near the old Collectorate and at Chinthamani. The demonstration at Chinthamani was led by women’s wing district secretary Leela Velu. State women’s wing vice-president Salma participated.

The demonstration near the Collectorate was led by city deputy secretary Vijaya Jayaraj. Around 700 members took part at both places.

In Perambalur Town, around 250 members staged the demonstration led by district secretary Mahadevi Jayapal at old bus stand.

In Ariyalur Town, the stir was held near Anna Silai led by party coordinator Vijayalakshmi.

Women associations in Thanjavur on Monday staged a demonstration demanding withdrawal of the three new farm laws enacted by the Union government.

Participating in demonstrations organised jointly by Pengal Udhavum Karangal and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the protesters raised slogans urging the Centre to withdraw the laws and refrain from bringing the curtains down on the public distribution system.

The demonstrators led by Nazeena Begam of PUK and R. Kalaiselvi and S.Thamizhselvi of AIDWA and other office-bearers of the organisations also demanded distribution of ration free of cost through PDS outlets and disbursement of loans without any conditions for women living below the poverty line.

As a mark of protest against the steep hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, the protesters displayed firewood stoves at the venue.