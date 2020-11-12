Central region sees further drop in cases

The central districts on Thursday recorded a further drop in COVID-19 cases with 172 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Meanwhile, two deaths, one each from Nagapattinam and Thanjavur were reported.

A 66-year-old man from Thanjavur with a history of coronary artery disease and diabetes and a 70-year-old man from Nagapattinam suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of cases in the central region despite reporting a sharp drop in reported cases. Among the 38 patients who tested positive were primary contacts of those who tested positive and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI).

In Tiruchi, 37 fresh cases were reported, many of who hailed from existing containment zones, some frontline workers and primary contacts. A total of 18 patients were discharged from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam reported 25 new cases while Tiruvarur reported 21. Meanwhile, Pudukottai and Karur districts too, reported within the same range with 20 and 17 patients respectively. Patients in the districts were local contacts with no contact or travel history, patients detected through fever camps and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Karur, the 20 patients were residents from Gandhigramam, Pasupathipalayam, Kadavur among other localities.

In Ariyalur, nine patients tested positive while in Perambalur, five new cases were reported. Of the five in Perambalur, two each hailed from Veppanthattai and Alathur blocks while one hailed from Perambalur block. Meanwhile, a total of 475 fresh throat swabs were lifted and sent to the testing facility in the district.