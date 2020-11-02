Central region sees further dip in cases and no deaths recorded

Tiruchi

02 November 2020 20:40 IST

The central districts registered a further dip in COVID-19 cases with 201 fresh cases recorded on Monday. No deaths were reported for the first time since June, when the first COVID death was reported in the region in Tiruchi.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur recorded the highest number of cases in the region, with 49 patients testing positive for the infection. Thanjavur came a close second, with 48 fresh cases reported. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and those with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI).

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruchi, a further drop in patients testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus was reported. Among the total of 31 patients who reported positive were isolated cases or those from existing containment zones and were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Nagapattinam, 23 fresh cases were reported, while in Karur, 22 patients reported positive. Many patients in both districts were asymptomatic and were identified through door-to-door testing and fever camps conducted across the districts, official sources said. In Karur, patients who tested positive hailed from Kadavur, Kulithalai among other localities.

Pudukottai district reported a significant decline in COVID cases with 17 patients testing positive for COVID on Monday.

In Ariyalur, seven patients tested positive, among which two people hailed from Ariyalur, two from Thirumanur, one from Sendhurai and two from Andimadam blocks in the district. The addition of these patients further increased the total number of COVID-19 recorded in the district to 4,393.

In Perambalur, four patients tested positive, increasing the total number of cases reported in the district to 2,090. Among them, two hailed from the Perambalur block, Veppanthattai, while one each hailed from Veppanthattai and Alathur block. Meanwhile, a total of 444 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for test.