Central region sees another spike with 108 cases

The central region saw a total of 108 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Of them, 32 hailed from Tiruchi, 25 from Thanjavur, 18 from Tiruvarur, 17 from Nagapattinam, 10 from Pudukottai, four from Ariyalur and one from Karur.

In Tiruchi, people from containment areas and relatives of those who had previously tested positive continued to test positive. Of the 32 who tested positive on Friday, more than half hailed from within the city limits. The patients came from Karumandapam, Subramaniapuram, Kumaran Nagar, Kattur, Tharanallur, Varaganeri and Manapparai. All have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, 36 patients from Tiruchi and a patient from Chennai were discharged from Tiruchi GH. They have been asked to self-isolate themselves for a period of 14 days before venturing out. Doctors also gave them instructions and dietary restrictions before they were sent off on ‘108’ ambulances.

A total of 80 patients, including 40, who were admitted on Friday are being monitored by a team of health officials at the newly set up COVID Care Centre at the Bharathidasan University Khajamalai Campus. The patients are all asymptomatic, a senior official of the Tiruchi GH said. “The Tiruchi district administration is providing nutritious food and other essentials for their care,” he said.

In Nagapattinam, seven of the 17 patients who tested positive were contacts of those who previously tested positive. Of the remaining 10 patients, five returned from Chennai, two from Chengalpattu and one each returned from Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

The total number of persons infected with COVID-19 virus in Tiruvarur district has increased to 295 with 18 new persons testing positive on Friday. With the discharge of 10 patients after treatment, 164 persons were undergoing treatment in the district.

In Thanjavur district, 25 fresh cases were reported on Friday taking the tally to 382 positive cases. So far, 225 infected persons have been discharged after treatment from the hospitals in the district.

Most of the new cases that were reported in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts were either persons who had arrived from other districts/States or countries.

In Pudukottai, 10 patients, including a one-year-old male child and a seven-year-old male child, tested positive for the virus on Friday. Of the 10 patients, five, including the two children had returned from Chennai. Two persons had travelled from Egypt to their home town in the district when they tested positive. The patients have all been admitted to the Ranee's Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Seven patients were discharged in the district on Friday.

In Karur two patients tested positive for the virus. They have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Five patients were discharged from the hospital on Friday.

In Ariyalur, four patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Of the four, two returned from Chennai while two were contacts of those who tested positive earlier. Two have been admitted to the Ariyalur Government Headquarters Hospital while two have been sent to Tiruchi MGMGH for treatment.

As many as 282 throat swabs were lifted from people in the district suffering from cold and fever symptoms, and also from contacts of those who tested positive.