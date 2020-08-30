Central region sees a steep rise in new cases

Tiruchi

30 August 2020 21:08 IST

The central districts on Sunday recorded 754 new cases and the number of casualties too rose with 13 deaths.

Of the 13 people, four were from from Tiruchi while three each were from Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts.

In Tiruchi, the victims, all men aged 72, 62, 87 and 60 years, died at private hospitals, while in Thanjavur, a 67-year-old man suffering from coronary artery disease, and two women aged 65 and 73, both suffering from respiratory failure and diabetes succumbed to the viral infection.

A 67-year-old man suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis, and two men aged 69 and 75 years, both with comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension died due to COVID-19 in Pudukottai. In Nagapattinam, three men aged 69, 78 and 55 years succumbed to the viral infection without any pre-existing conditions.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi recorded the highest number of cases in the central region, with 138 cases. Among the patients who tested positive were ante-natal mothers, primary contacts of those who tested positive, and local cases whose contact and travel history will be traced. Most patients tested positive from existing containment zones, official sources said.

In Nagapattinam, 135 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among the 135 were several primary contacts of a single patient who tested positive earlier, patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses, other district travellers and one antenatal mother.

In Thanjavur, several contacts, including housewives, students and shop vendors tested positive for the viral infection. Some frontline workers, and patients identified at various fever camps tested positive for the infection.

In Pudukottai, a large section of the 108 patients who tested positive were local index cases with no contact or travel history. “We will be tracing the source of their infection and placing their family and other contacts on home quarantine,” a senior health official said.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur recorded 95 new cases for the viral infection, while Ariyalur recorded 89 cases, including 30 from Ariyalur town. Of the rest, 12 werecfrom Thirumanur, five from Sendhurai, 14 from T. Palur, 11 from Andimadam and 17 from Jayankondam blocks.

Karur recorded 49 fresh cases for COVID-19 including three frontline workers from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, 22 patients were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Sunday.

Of the 23 patients who tested positive in Perambalur, nine hailed from Perambalur town, seven from Alathur, five from Veppur and two from Veppanthattai. Meanwhile, 311 throat swabs were lifted from residents in containment zones, primary contacts and those with COVID-19 symptoms.