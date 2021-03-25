Central region sees a steep rise in COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

25 March 2021 20:15 IST

The central region reported a steep rise in COVID-19 cases with 229 patients testing positive on Thursday. One death was reported in Thanjavur in the region.

The victim was 66-year-old man with a history of hypertension and diabetes. He succumbed to the infection at a private hospital in Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, 108 patients, including 20 students from an educational institution in Orathanadu tested positive for COVID-19. Tiruvarur and Tiruchi also reported a sharp spike with 52 and 34 fresh cases reported respectively. Four patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

A jewellery showroom on Karur Bypass Road was closed after a relative of an employee at a jewellery showroom on Karur Bypass Road in Tiruchi tested positive for COVID-19. Officials of the Tiruchi City Corporation have lifted throat swabs for 42 employees, including the shop owner. The shop has also been closed for a period of three days to conduct disinfection measures. Meanwhile, the Corporation Commissioner has also instructed shop owners to ensure that COVID-19 protocol including mask-wearing and social distance is followed at all times. Violators will be fined, he added.

Thirteen cases were reported in Nagapattinam and nine in Ariyalur. Pudukottai reported eight fresh cases and Karur five.

Despite the spike in a few districts in the region, no fresh cases were reported in Perambalur on Thursday.