Central region sees a spike with 763 new COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The central region on Friday recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 with 763 patients testing positive for the viral infection. The region also recorded eight deaths- three each in Pudukottai and Thanjavur, and one each in Ariyalur and Karur.

In Pudukottai, men aged 50, 68 and 70 died of co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, while in Thanjavur, two women aged 64 and 73 and a 59-year-old man died of respiratory failure and systemic hypertension.

A 32-year-old woman from Ariyalur with broad ligament hematoma and an 82-year-old man with acute myocardial infarction and pulmonary edema from Karur also died when COVID-19 further complicated their health.

Among the 217 positive patients in Thanjavur were an assistant engineer of the Public Works Department, a staff nurse at the Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital, a lab technician at a private lab, a pharmacist at the Government Hospital in Papanasam, a conservancy worker at a private hospital, a junior revenue officer and a junior assistant at Pattukottai and a revenue inspector at Padanallur.

In Tiruchi, 105 patients tested positive, including five employees of the State Highways department. An assistant engineer, a divisional manager, two drivers and a technical assistant tested positive and have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi City Corporation has declared Vignesh apartments in Vayalur Road, Rani Annadurai Street in K. K. Nagar, Kaja Nagar in Edamalaipatti Pudur, Sheshadri Nagar in R. S. Puram and a residence at J.K. Nagar near Airport as containment zones after the residents tested positive for the viral infection.

In Pudukottai, four ante-natal mothers, 46 local cases, 55 patients with symptoms of Influenza Like-Illnesses (ILI), and 59 primary and secondary contacts were among the 173 who tested positive.

In Nagapattinam, 78 patients tested positive for the viral infection, a sharp increase since the last few weeks. Among them are 34 cases were contacts of positive persons, 14 patients were with ILI symptoms, eight healthcare workers, two antenatal mothers, two local cases and six inter-district travellers. Tiruvarur recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases, while Karur recorded 26 cases.

In Perambalur, 69 patients tested positive. A total of 449 patients have treated and have been discharged from the hospital, while 192 are undergoing treatment. Ariyalur recorded 51 COVID-19 cases, including interdistrict travellers and primary contacts. The patients are undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.