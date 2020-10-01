Central region sees a slight rise in cases

Tiruchi

01 October 2020 20:23 IST

A total of 689 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Thursday, marking a slight increase over Wednesday's tally of 656. Seven deaths- three in Tiruchi, two in Thanjavur, and one each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam -- were reported in the region as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The three dead in Tiruchi were men aged 65, 56 and 38-years-old. The 38-year-old man suffered from diabetic ketoacidosis, acute kidney injury and pulmonary tuberculosis. In Thanjavur, two men aged 55 and 65 both suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the infection.

A 50-year-old man from Tiruvarur and an 82-year-old woman from Nagapattinam, both suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome died of the viral infection.

Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the central districts with 232 fresh cases. Among the 232 were 49 beneficiaries of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, a staff nurse and a hospital worker of the Alathur primary healthcare centre and employees of a private hospital.

Tiruvarur recorded 123 new cases for the viral infection, while Pudukottai recorded 87 new cases. Patients in both districts were local contacts with no contact or travel history and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Tiruchi, 89 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, a drop since Wednesday’s 97. Among the patients who tested positive were primary contacts and patients with existing respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, 18 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 14 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

A total of 54 new cases were reported in Nagapattinam, many of who were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Karur, 47 patients, including residents from Puliyur, Thanthonrimalai and Vengamedu tested positive for the viral infection.

Ariyalur recorded 34 new cases for COVID-19 among which 18 hailed from Ariyalur block, six from Thirumanur, four from Sendurai, one from T. Palur, two from Andimadam, three from Jayankondam blocks. Meanwhile, 518 new throat swabs have been lifted from primary contacts and patients with symptoms of COVID-19.

Of the 23 who tested positive in Perambalur, nine from Perambalur block, six from Veppanthattai, five from Veppur and three from Alathur blocks.