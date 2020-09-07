Central region sees a slight drop in cases

The central region on Monday recorded 625 new cases of COVID-19, a drop over Sunday’s tally of 717. However, there has been a sharp increase in deaths with 18 people succumbing to the viral infection. Among the dead, five were from Pudukottai, four from Tiruvarur, three from Ariyalur, two each from Nagapattinam and Thanjavur and one each from Perambalur and Tiruchi.

In Pudukottai, men aged 55, 58, 71 and women aged 45 and 61 succumbed to the infection. All five had co-morbidities including acute respiratory failure, diabetes and hypertension. In Tiruvarur, men aged 68, 60, 51 and a woman aged 62 died of the infection while in Ariyalur a woman aged 65, a man aged 68 and 72 died of respiratory failure caused by the infection.

A 44-year-old man and a 64-year-old man from Nagapattinam and a 28-year-old man suffering from acute pancreatitis and a 56-year-old man suffering from dyslipidemia in Thanjavur died of the infection. An 80-year-old man from Perambalur and a 65-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease in Tiruchi died of COVID-19.

Among the central districts, Tiruvarur recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 142 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

In Thanjavur, 122 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among them were an employee of a private eye hospital, two doctors and a staff nurse of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, an armed reserve policeman, two employees of a private bank, three staff members of a private hospital and several primary contacts.

In Tiruchi, 112 patients, including primary contacts and patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses, tested positive for the infection.

In Pudukottai, 89 patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus among which were local index cases with no history of travel or contacts, primary contacts, antenatal mothers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Nagapattinam, 64 fresh cases were recorded while in Karur 54 patients tested positive. Inter-district travellers from Tiruchi, residents of Thottiyam, Manmagalam, Vengamedu and Pallapatti were among those who tested positive in Karur.

Of the 29 who tested positive in Ariyalur district, 10 were from Ariyalur block, seven from Thirumanur, eight from Sendhurai, one from T. Palur and three from Jayankondam.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, 13 patients tested positive for the infection. Of them, five hailed from Perambalur, one from Veppanthattai, six from Veppur and one from Alathur. Meanwhile, 348 throat swabs were lifted from people with contact history, residents from containment areas and from patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 and sent for tests.