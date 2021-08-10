Central region sees a slight dip in fresh cases

Tiruchi

10 August 2021 20:04 IST

The central region saw a slight dip in fresh cases of COVID-19 over the previous day with 349 persons testing positive for the virus on Tuesday against Monday’s tally of 365.

Five more persons succumbed to complications arising out of the infection in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Two of them were from Tiruchi, while Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts reported one death each.

Thanjavur continued to report the highest number of fresh cases in the region with 97 persons, two more than Monday, testing positive for the virus in the district. Tiruchi had 68 persons testing positive for COVID-19, while 45 fresh cases were from Tiruvarur. Thirty fresh cases were reported in Nagapattinam district, 32 in Pudukottai, 27 in Mayiladuthurai, 19 in Ariyalur and 16 in Karur. Perambalur had the least number of fresh cases in the region with six testing positive.

The number of active cases, including those under home treatment, stood at 1,002 in Thanjavur, 752 in Tiruchi, 437 in Nagapattinam, 431 in Tiruvarur, 340 in Pudukottai, 258 in Mayiladuthurai, 243 in Ariyalur, 177 in Karur and 109 in Perambalur.