Central region sees a slight dip in cases

The central region on Monday reported a slight drop in COVID-19 cases with 441 patients testing positive for the viral infection. However, there was an increase in death count - four in Pudukottai, two each in Thanjavur and Perambalur, and one each in Karur and Nagapattinam – as per the Health Department bulletin.

Four men in the age group of 55 to 70 died at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. All four had co-morbid conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, while the 70-year-old man was also diagnosed with coronary artery disease. In Thanjavur, a 59-year-old man died of respiratory failure while a 40-year-old man died of alcohol-related seizure disorder, while in Perambalur, an 80-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man both died of respiratory failure. A 70-year-old in Karur and a 70-year-old man from Nagapattinam died with a history of coronary artery disease.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur continued to record a large number of fresh positive cases with 146 patients testing positive on Monday. Many of positive persons were primary contacts of patients who had tested positive earlier. The total number of positive cases in the district has now gone up to 3154, of which 976 were active cases. On Monday, 141 patients were discharged.

In Tiruchi, residents of Chinna Sowrashtra Street and Vathukara Street, both in Woraiyur were among the 101 patients who tested positive. Both streets were barricaded and sealed by officials of the civic body on Monday, to prevent further spread of the virus.

A total of 86 patients tested positive in Pudukottai while 18 tested positive in Tiruvarur. Nagapattinam recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases including seven local cases with Influenza-Like Illnesses, seven travellers from other districts and 11 were primary contacts. Eleven of the patients have been admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital while the rest are undergoing treatment in Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi.

In Ariyalur, 20 patients tested positive and many among them hailed from Ariyalur town, four from Sendhurai, and two from Jayankondam and one from Thirumanur. Throat swabs have been collected from 304 contacts of patients who tested positive, people from containment areas and those with COVID-19 symptoms and sent for tests in the district.

Of the 19 who tested positive in Perambalur, seven were patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses, one was an inter-district traveller, three were employees of a private company while the remaining were primary contacts. Fourteen of the patients have been admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital while three have been admitted to the Tiruchi MGMGH for treatment.

In Karur, 19 patients, including a day-old male baby hailing from Vengamedu and a six-month-old girl from Gandhigramam tested positive for the viral infection. The patients, including nine women, have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, 11 patients, all hailing from Karur were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the viral infection.