Tamil Nadu’s Central region sees a marked rise in COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

03 April 2021 07:24 IST

Ariyalur district which had been reporting a low number of cases recorded 11 fresh cases on Friday, while Perambalur recorded one.

The central region reported a marked rise in COVID-19 cases with 409 patients testing positive on Friday. Tiruchi recorded a spike with 122 patients reporting positive. Thanjavur, too, continued the increasing trend with 120 cases.

One death was reported in the region - in Tiruchi, according to a bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 122 patients who reported positive in Tiruchi, small clusters have been identified, health officials here said. “Employees from an IT company near Central Bus Stand, and some localities where a few cases were reported from the same localities have been identified. We are defining clusters as more than three cases in a specified location to keep a check on the spread,” he said. At Thanjavur too, 120 patients reported positive.

A total of 69 patients tested positive in Tiruvarur and in Nagapattinam, 56. In Pudukottai, 18 fresh cases were reported and in Karur, 12. Ariyalur district which had been reporting a low number of cases recorded 11 fresh cases on Friday, while Perambalur recorded one.