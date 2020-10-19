Central region sees a further dip in COVID cases

The central districts on Monday recorded a further dip in COVID cases with 347 patients testing positive for the viral infection compared to Sunday’s 396.

All districts in the region recorded a drop, including Thanjavur, which had been recording high numbers over the past few weeks. Four deaths - two in Nagapattinam and one each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur - were reported in the region.

A 45-year-old woman who suffered a left-lung collapse and deep vein thrombosis in the left leg and a 52-year-old man with a history of hypothyroidism and hypertension both succumbed to COVID-19 in Nagapattinam. A 72-year-old man from Thanjavur and a 55-year-old man from Tiruvarur, both with acute respiratory distress syndrome also died of the viral infection.

Thanjavur district recorded a drop in cases, in line with the trend among the central districts. A total of 83 patients tested positive for the infection, among which were two inter-district travellers from Tiruvarur and one from Kanchipuram.

Tiruvarur recorded 74 new COVID cases, while Tiruchi recorded a further drop with 59 fresh cases. Among the patients in both districts were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Cauvery Nagar, ward number 61 of the Tiruchi City Corporation, was declared a containment zones after residents in the area tested positive on Monday.

In Nagapattinam, 36 patients tested positive while in Pudukottai 35 fresh cases were recorded. Officials in both districts said that a sizeable number of the positive cases were local index cases with no travel or contact history while the remaining were primary contacts and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Meanwhile, in Karur, 33 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among them were residents of Thogamalai, Aravakurichi, Kulithalai and Thanthonrimalai.

Perambalur recorded 15 new cases including inter-district travellers and patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses. While most patients were admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital, some were also admitted to hospitals in Tiruchi. As on Monday a total of 64 active cases existed in the district.

Ariyalur too recorded a drop with only 12 patients tested positive. Among them, five hailed from Ariyalur block, two from Thirumanur, three from Sendurai, three each from Andimadam and T. Palur and 12 from Jayankondam blocks. Meanwhile, 255 throat swab samples have been lifted on Saturday and sent for testing.