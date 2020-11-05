Central region sees a drop in positive cases

Tiruchi

05 November 2020 20:49 IST

The central districts on Thursday recorded a drop in COVID-19 cases with 225 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Three deaths - two in Pudukottai and one in Tiruvarur - were reported in the region.

A 65-year-old man with a history of respiratory failure and gangrene and a 72-year-old-suffering from coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease succumbed to the infection in Pudukottai.

A 77-year-old woman from Tiruvarur suffering from acute respiratory respiratory distress syndrome also died of COVID-19.

A total of 48 patients tested positive in Thanjavur on Thursday among which were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

In Tiruvarur, 40 patients tested positive while 30 new cases were reported in Tiruchi, among which many were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, a total of 19 patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

A total of 35 fresh COVID cases were reported in Nagapattinam district. Patients who tested positive in the district were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Karur, 29 fresh cases were recorded, among which were residents of Vennamallai, Thanthonrimalai and Kulithalai. Travellers from Tiruchi and Dindigul also tested positive.

Pudukottai reported a slight increase in COVID cases with 24 patients testing positive.

A total of 10 patients tested positive in Ariyalur district, of which three hailed from Ariyalur, one from Thirumanur, two from Sendhurai, one from Andimadam Jayankondam blocks in the district. Two interdistrict travellers also tested positive for the viral infection.

In Perambalur, nine patients tested positive. Of the nine, two each hailed from the Perambalur block, Veppanthattai and Veppur blocks. Three patients from Alathur also tested positive. Meanwhile, 455 fresh throat swabs were lifted and sent for testing.