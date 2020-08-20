Central region sees a decline in COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

20 August 2020 20:29 IST

525 people test positive and 13 deaths recorded

The central districts on Thursday recorded 525 new COVID-19 positive cases, marking a decline over the previous 24-hours. The pandemic claimed 13 lives – three in Nagapattinam, two each in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi, and one each in Perambalur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur.

In Nagapattinam, three men aged 57, 70 and 77 succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing conditions, while in Thanjavur, a 55-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man with co-morbidities including hypertension and chronic kidney disease died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

A 68-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman from Tiruvarur died with co-morbidities including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

In Tiruchi, an 80-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension died of respiratory failure caused by the viral infection in the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, while and a 63-year-old man with pre-existing conditions of diabetes and coronary kidney disease died at the Government Hospital, Namakkal.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman from Ariyalur, a 25-year-old man from Perambalur and a 53-year-old man from Pudukottai, all without any pre-existing ailments, succumbed to the virus.

Tiruchi recorded the highest number of COVID cases among the central region with 128 new cases, of which many hailed from containment zones. The patients were primary contacts and local cases with no history, while some were inter-district travellers.

In Thanjavur, 117 patients tested positive for the infection. Among them were two panchayat workers at Adhirampattinam, a staff nurse at Ammapettai, a district reporter of a Tamil daily, a house surgeon at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH), a driver at the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, an armed reserve policeman, and a surgery assistant at the TMCH tested positive for the infection. Primary contacts, including housewives, students and some vendors and shop owners also tested positive.

Pudukottai recorded 102 new cases, among who were antenatal mothers, primary contacts and inter-district travellers. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur recorded 62 new cases, a sharp drop since Wednesday’s 120 cases.

In Ariyalur, 38 patients tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases reported in the district so far to 2,030. Of the 38, seven hailed from Ariyalur, ten from Sendhurai, eight from Thirumanur, three from T. Palur, and six from Jayankondam.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, 27 patients tested positive. Of them, 16 hailed from Perambalur town, five from Veppanthattai, and three each from Veppur and Alathur blocks. Six villages were barricaded and declared as containment zones while 230 new throat swabs were lifted from primary contacts, people with symptoms of the viral infection and those in containment zones and sent for testing.

Karur recorded 32 new cases, many of who hailed from Selva Nagar, Melakurichi, Anna Nagar, Gandhipuram, Uppidamangalam, Kollapalayam, and Kulithalai.

In Nagapattinam, an antenatal mother, a policeman in Mayiladuthurai, and two travellers from other districts- one from Coimbatore and one from Kanchipuram, and patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses were among the 19 patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Thirteen of the patients were admitted to the Periyar Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai, while two were undergoing treatment at the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, while two were at hospitals in Thanjavur, one each in Chennai and Pondicherry.